The ROH World Television Title will be defended at Supercard of Honor XV tomorrow night.

New Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan took to Twitter today to announce that Rhett Titus will defend the ROH World TV Title against Minoru Suzuki.

“ROH World Television Champion @RhettTitusANX will defend the title at Supercard vs. the legendary @suzuki_D_minoru, chasing his first ever American title belt!,” Khan wrote.

Titus captured the title at Final Battle back in December, by winning a Four Corner Survival Match over Silas Young, Joe Hendry and the former champion, Dalton Castle. This will be his first title defense. Titus has been working for Beyond Wrestling since ROH went on a hiatus, and he’s also worked a few NWA dates, but there is no word yet on if Khan plans to sign him for the new ROH.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place this Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV and HonorClub. Below is the current card, along with Khan’s tweet:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Minoru Suzuki vs. Rhett Titus (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new mystery client

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

ROH Supercard of Honor

Tomorrow (Friday April 1)

Dallas Metroplex ROH World Television Champion @RhettTitusANX will defend the title at Supercard vs. the legendary @suzuki_D_minoru, chasing his first ever American title belt! Tickets https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ

PPV @FiteTV @ppv_com pic.twitter.com/e6I2Q6F7dB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]