MLW announced this evening that Battle Riot IV will take place this summer in New York City.

The event will take place at Melrose Ballroom in Queens on June 23, 2022.

Battle Riot II also took place at the Melrose Ballroom in 2019. At the 2019 event, LA Park won the Battle Riot match after he eliminated Sami Callihan.

Tom Lawlor was the first Battle Riot winner, while MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone won it last year.

The Battle Riot match is described as a “mash-up of a Battle Royal, a Royal Rumble, and an Anything Goes Street Fight.” There will be a total of 40 participants. The winner will receive a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Major League Wrestling’s next event is Intimidation Games which will happen on March 31 in Dallas, Texas.

Results of MLW’s latest event, SuperFight, are available here.

Below is MLW’s announcement:

Breaking news at #SuperFight: BATTLE RIOT IV IS COMING TO NYC 📺 https://t.co/slSwYpEyKZ pic.twitter.com/zCGzLmKUHU — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 11, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]