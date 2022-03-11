On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. welcomed MVP to the show.

The two-time WWE United States Champion provided Prinze Jr. with an update about his recovery from a torn meniscus that has ruled him out of in-ring action for several months and required surgery.

“I’m doing well, man,” MVP stated. “I’m actually in my hotel room in Orlando right now, going through my physical – I guess, physical assessment, to get cleared to get back in the ring because, you know, I had that knee injury for a while. It’s all healed up, so now it’s just a matter of me jumping through their hoops to make sure that I’m physically capable of performing in the ring. So, I’m feeling good, man.

“The knee injury, the torn meniscus is completely healed, and now it’s just a matter of rebuilding the strength in the leg from my atrophy muscle. My teardrop is gone, non-existent. I’m building that back up, and my cardio, my cardio is much better than I thought it would be because I actually hired a trainer and I’ve been working on it. So, I’m further along than I thought I would be.”

MVP last competed inside the ring on September 6, 2021, on Monday Night RAW. He teamed up with fellow Hurt Business associate Bobby Lashley, as the duo defeated AJ Styles & Omos, Mansoor & Mustafa Ali and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) in a Tag Team Turmoil #1 Contender’s Match for the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Despite his inability to compete in the ring, The “Ballin” Superstar continued accompanying “The All-Mighty” Bobby Lashley for his matches, whilst he stepped up his recovery.

