Natalya recently spoke with My Love Letter To Pro Wrestling, where she claimed that confidence is the biggest obstacle in wrestling. This is something that she learned from Triple H. However, now that she is training wrestlers herself, that has started to click even more.

“I think the biggest thing, and I’ve heard Triple H say this, and now that we kind of have our own training area, training ground, I think the biggest, biggest, biggest obstacle is confidence. So Triple H says like, when he’s at tryouts, he wants to see who stands out above everyone else,” Natalya said. “And I understand that now because now that we’re working with people.

“We have a friend that started training with us and I said to him in the very beginning, his name is Khalil. And he’s only 20, but he’s been a lifelong pro wrestling fan and he’s a friend of ours and he asked TJ to, you know, help him. But why I bring him is because he loves pro wrestling his whole life but I felt like he was too shy.

“I was like, I don’t know if he has the ‘it factor’ in him, the confidence. The confidence is going to be what takes you to the top. That’s what’s going to be, what separates you from being a good athlete to being like, ‘d-mn. This person stands out, this person like has that swagger about them. This person has that. You go from like, they were a great high school athlete to like, holy. This person could main event WrestleMania.‘”

Natalya then admitted that she told him that she did not initially see the, ‘it factor’ in him. However, once he began working as the bad guy, things began to click. The veteran reflected on how it is important for people to be taking inspiration from others.

“And so this kid that started training with us, I said that to him, about six months later, I said, ‘I didn’t think you had the ‘it factor’ about you’. Then, I started to see it because he’d come to the Dungeon like three times a week,” she said. “And then we were, like, we were trying to show him how to be the bad guy. Once we saw that bad guy character come out, we were like, ‘okay, now I get it.’

“And he’s loved pro wrestling his whole life and he’s emulating things that he’s seen. Because if you just turn on WWE and you’re like, ‘I want to be a wrestler,’ that’s cool too. But, it’s so much deeper than that. You look at the greats like Seth Rollins, like Edge, like Sasha Banks. They loved it their whole life. So they, they’re drawing inspiration from Steve Austin. They’re drawing inspiration from Eddie Guerrero, they’re drawing inspiration from Bret Hart. They’re drawing inspiration from Shawn Michaels.”

