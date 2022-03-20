A few segments reportedly saw last-minute changes before this week’s WWE SmackDown went live, according to a new report by Fightful Select.

Ridge Holland apparently was set to do a promo during the show that addressed Big E’s injury that occurred the week prior. As previously reported, Big E suffered two broken vertebrae during a tag team match against Ridge Holland and Sheamus when he took a belly-to-belly throw on the floor.

Instead of the promo this week, Holland obviously had his one-on-one match with Kofi Kingson, and the update about Big E via social media aired.

There was also a shift in direction when it came to the six-man tag match between Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders against Happy Corbin, Jinder Mahal, and Shanky. Madcap Moss was originally scheduled for the match but Shanky was put in his place for reasons unknown.

