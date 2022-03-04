Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has received a lot of flak on social media for her take on the ongoing Russia – Ukraine conflict.

Earlier this week, Jax called out people who have been vocal in their support of Ukraine, but didn’t oppose the mask mandates brought about by COVID-19.

All these mfs saying “I stand with Ukraine” couldn’t even stand for their own personal rights for 2 years because they were scared to breathe

In the aftermath of her WWE release last November, a report suggested that Jax’s vaccination status may have played a factor in her exit. Jax even addressed the reports via an Instagram post. Since those reports, Jax has continued to voice her anti-vaccine beliefs via social media.

As seen in the tweets below, Jax shared more opinions on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine via her Instagram Stories.

According to one Twitter user, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has since unfollowed Jax.

Earlier this week, Nia Jax took a shot at the WWE locker room by mentioning how “everyone is miserable there” and that she has no interest in returning to the company.

Nia Jax CYN bound confirmed. pic.twitter.com/lCXCZSJrdn — CringeWrestlingTakes (@WrestleCringe) March 2, 2022

Nia Jax is such a loser 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/lICuoIvbqn — Vin (@WhoisVindictive) March 2, 2022

Becky unfollowed Nia Jax 💀 pic.twitter.com/zckghUIl9V — Sameeha (@legitlynch) March 3, 2022

Nia Jax is apparently the first person to get CTE from giving other people concussions. — Jeff (@longtimejeff) March 3, 2022

It has come to our attention that Nia Jax has been saying some crazy things regarding Ukrainian and and Covid face mask protocol. We are parting ways with her, but we’ll always remember the the good times. pic.twitter.com/5sveCGSOgT — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) March 2, 2022

lol no thank you! I get calls daily on how everyone is miserable there https://t.co/q4MePL8EEJ — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) March 2, 2022

