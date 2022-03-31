Several matches and segments have been announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT.

Rampage will feature the second qualifying match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament as Jamie Hayter takes on Skye Blue. As noted at this link, the first qualifier was held on tonight’s Dynamite with the debuting Toni Storm going over The Bunny.

AEW has announced the following for Rampage:

* We will hear from Kris Statlander

* We will hear from AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, Dan Lambert and Paige VanZant

* The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee

* House of Black vs. Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue

Friday’s Rampage is being taped tonight at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbus, SC. Stay tuned as we will have full spoilers.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]