As seen in the image below, “The Chief Advisor” to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, posted an interesting image to Twitter.

Along with the caption, “WRESTLEMANIA SPOILER”, Heyman posts a photo of action figures of himself, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar. Heyman is proudly acknowledging his Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, as Reigns stands atop Lesnar and a pile of rubble, raising both the WWE and Universal Championships in victory.

However, another small detail of the photo may raise some eyebrows. Whether it was an intentional move or not, a blurry Jon Moxley figure (Unrivaled Collection Series #2) is standing on the sidelines, looking on at the undisputed champion. Mox is missing the jacket and AEW title belt that came with the variation of this figure, however, he is wearing the same camo pants and his upper body is designed slightly different than WWE’s Elite Collection series of figures.

Obviously, Heyman could have meant nothing by it and simply had the figure nearby and out of focus. Mox just recently started a program alongside Bryan Danielson and William Regal, where the trio has started recruiting young stars to the growing stable. It was teased on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite that Wheeler Yuta may join the group next.

A report from Rajah.com in the latter part of 2021 noted that Moxley’s contract was ending in 2022 after signing a three-year deal back in 2019. However, it was also stated that Mox had an opt-out clause in the contract he signed that allowed him to finish up with All Elite Wrestling whenever he saw fit.

Several reports as of late, including a definitive statement from PWInsider yesterday, revealed that a former AEW star and Executive VP, Cody Rhodes, has signed with WWE and will soon debut. It will be interesting to see what other stars follow suit as more All Elite Wrestling contracts are due to expire in the coming months.

You can see the image below:

