AEW star and color commentator Paul Wight has experience working for AEW over the past year, and for the WWE, where he worked for over 20 years. So what is the difference between the two companies? Paul Wight gave that answer in an appearance on The Rob Brown Show.

“WWE is always going to be that more storyline-based, soap-opera driven type wrestling with high productions and all the effort they put into character backstage promos and development,” Wight said. “And then AEW, we’re kind of cut and dry, to the point. Our characters that talk are guys that have important things to say and a lot of the stuff we do is right in the middle of the ring.

“I mean, you go out and you watch a kid like Dante Martin compete, or Rey Fenix. You see these guys in the ring and I’ve never seen anything like Rey Fenix or Dante Martin. I’ve been around a long time and I’ve seen some of the best high flyers ever, and I’ve never seen anything like Dante Martin and Rey Fenix.

“They’re compelling to watch and it’s different. It’s a different style and it’s a different type of programming we offer at AEW. That’s great for the fans because now the fans have the opportunity to choose. The more the merrier. When you’re only given one product, no matter how good that product may be, it doesn’t give room for growth, you know what I mean? It becomes very isolated, and that’s the one thing about AEW. There are so many different characters. There are so many different ways to express. There are so many options to have fans find a character that they can connect with, you know?

“Whether it’s MJF, who is like the little pr-ck you want to wring his neck in his Burberry scarf, you know? Or, you know, you see a guy like Bryan Danielson who goes out there and just tears the house down with some of the best technical wrestling going today.”

Paul Wight is currently appearing on AEW Dark: Elevation as a commentator on Monday nights. His last match was a victory in a 3 on 1 handicap match on the October 23 taping of Dark: Elevation, though he is hopeful to appear on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

You can watch the full interview below.

To quote this article, please credit The Rob Brown Show and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]