WWE SmackDown Superstar Sasha Banks took to Twitter on Thursday to proudly display close-up shots of her new The Mandalorian action figure.

Banks portrayed the character of Koska Reeves during the first two seasons of the popular Disney+ series.

Last October, Banks confirmed she would not be returning for the third season of the show.

“I’m not on the next season,” Banks told Bleacher Report. “But it was incredible being on The Mandalorian on Star Wars. To be on a franchise that is so huge and so loved, just look at the reception from fans outside of the WWE Universe. It was the best feeling of all time. The projection of that show was overwhelming. I legit felt like I was in a galaxy so far, far away. I felt like I was on a different planet.

“It was something I will always take with me and I took so much of what I learned from acting with them and being with so many great stars to WWE. It really helped my confidence as well when I came back from doing The Mandalorian two years ago. It was such a learning curve and something I wasn’t expecting, but now I’m in this whole new Hollywood world and it’s going amazingly. I’m so excited for the fans, and I can’t wait for my fans to see what’s next.”

Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley vs. Carmella & Queen Zelina Vega (c) is confirmed for Night Two of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3. The three-way match will be for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. You can see Banks’ tweet below.

Nothing better than the real thing… but damn she's a close second. Pre order yours now at https://t.co/OkwH8UheeF pic.twitter.com/k0uFYMrr91 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) March 11, 2022

