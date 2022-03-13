As you can see in the posts below, former WWE star Toni Storm is teasing some “exclusive content” for her fans coming soon. In the included image, Storm is sporting only a leather jacket and a glimpse of what appears to be lingerie.

Not much other information was offered but Storm still has a link on her profile page for potential bookings. Her first post-WWE wrestling appearance will take place WrestleCon in Dallas, Texas during WrestleMania weekend. She joins Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), Kurt Angle, Paul Wight, and several other stars appearing for the convention.

It was reported at the time of her WWE exit that Toni Storm actually requested the release herself because of “burn out”. It was expected at the time that she had the usual 90-day non-compete clause, which means Toni wouldn’t be able to actually compete until Tuesday, March 29. It’s still unclear if that is the case, as this event takes place shortly after the clause would end.

Storm was involved in a blue brand feud with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the time of her exit. Flair retained her SmackDown Women’s Title during the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown, and then Storm worked live events in Orlando and Washington, DC, competing in Triple Threat title matches with Flair and Sasha Banks.

You can see the recent posts from Toni Storm below:

