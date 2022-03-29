Reality of Wrestling is rescheduling a series of events that were set to take place in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex during WrestleMania week.

The independent promotion announced the news on social media late Monday night.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are rescheduling the Texas Showdown Event, Texas Legends & Sherri Martel Classic,” Reality of Wrestling’s statement read. “The new dates will be announced once we have rescheduled and confirmed with talent. All tickets will be refunded through Eventbrite within the next few days. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to putting on these great events at a future date.”

The shows were scheduled to be held at Southern Junction Texas. The nightclub is located in Irvin, Texas, a city northwest of Dallas. The venue is not scheduled to host any other pro wrestling events during WrestleMania week.

Reality of Wrestling’s Texas Showdown show scheduled for Thursday was promoting a 6-man tag team main event featuring Booker T, Rob Van Dam, and Charlie Haas. Friday’s Texas Showdown show was promoting a cage match main event, with Charlie Haas defending the SWE Heavyweight Championship against Tim Storm. Plus, Gino Medina vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr. Booker T was also promoted for Friday’s show.

The Sherri Martel Classic was scheduled for Saturday. The lineup for the 16-women tournament included VertVixen, AQA, Heather Monroe, and others.

The Texas Legends event was a fan convention scheduled to be held on Sunday. The roster of attendees announced included WWE Hall of Famer JBL and Bruce Prichard.

Reality of Wrestling was founded by Booker T in 2005. His wife Sharmell, who will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this week, is also involved in the business side of the promotion.

ROW also operates a training facility in the southeast part of Houston, Texas. Its graduates include former Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C, who recently signed a developmental contract with WWE.

Official Statement regarding this weekend upcoming events! pic.twitter.com/7VfZgGNce5 — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) March 29, 2022

