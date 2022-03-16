WWE star Rhea Ripley joined the brand new Under the Ring podcast to talk about her current happenings within WWE.

In particular, Ripley talked about how exciting it was to see former top female stars Lita and the Bella Twins talk about wanting to face Ripley in future matches.

“It’s insane,” Ripley said. “Like it honestly makes me super excited and for the future as well Because it’s like, these things could possibly happen. To step in the ring with Lita or The Bellas, it’s honestly like a dream come true and it’s wild to think that they’re gonna step in the ring with me. Like, I can’t get over it. It’s super exciting and I don’t know, for me, I look at myself and I’m like, ‘yeah, it’s me. Like, whatever.’

“I’m used to it, I know what I’m capable of. At the same time, I don’t think that I’m anything too overly special. But like, to hear from them that they want to step in the ring with me, it’s insane. It makes me super happy, and excited, and proud of myself at the same time.”

Ripley also talked about some of her favorite wrestlers growing up as a kid. Though she pointed out how big a fan of Triple H’s she was, Ripley admitted her favorite wrestler was none other than The Miz.

“I had a couple,” Ripley said. “So I loved Triple H, of course. But my all-time favorite was The Miz. Growing up, I loved everything thing about The Miz. I loved his arrogant attitude. I just loved the way that he talked, walked around, and thought that he was the top dog, but then also, ran away from people like John Cena at times. Like, I don’t know. I loved everything about The Miz.”

As far as who helped her out the most when she was coming through the WWE Performance Center, Rhea Ripley gave a ton of credit to Scott Garland, better known as Scotty 2 Hotty.

“The main one — I always will say this — is Scotty 2 Hotty,” Ripley said. “He was like my wrestling dad. There was a time at the performance center where I was extremely depressed and extremely down and it was just because of work. It was because of life in general, and I was in Scotty’s class with Raquel Gonzalez and we were the only two girls in that class of just, like, straight-up men, and Scotty believed in us every step of the way.

“Every time he saw that someone was dragging us down, he would pull us aside and tell us that we were doing fantastic and we were doing great, and we were learning every single day to keep our chin up and just keep hustling and pushing through. He taught me a lot about this business. I will forever be grateful to him.”

