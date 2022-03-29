On a Facebook livestream, WWE star Ronda Rousey talked about some of the ins and outs of the WWE creative process.

When asked if things are set in stone in WWE, Rousey said that was not true and pointed out that things are very fluid when it comes to the creative process.

“Actually, not true” Rousey said. “A lot of things change all the time. People have an idea of what they want overall months in advance, but as things go along, and a lot of the time the audience has a lot to do with it and the reception, things do change. Sometimes things change in the ring where people think it’s going to be one thing and then the ref is like ‘nope, this is what’s happening.’ And it’s not as set in stone as you would think. We get curveballs all the time.”

After initially being announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Ronda Rousey confirmed earlier that she would not be a part of the event.

Rousey did confirm however that she will be at Smackdown this Friday Night, just a day before she faces Charlotte Flair for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship on Night One of WrestleMania 38.

“Yes, I am working at all of those. WrestleMania and Smackdown,” Rousey said. “Which is going to be such a crazy 24 hours leading up to WrestleMania because it’s going to be Smackdown and then we’re going to Hall of Fame and then Mania’s the next day. It’s going to be a long day, a late night that leads to another long night, a late night. It reminds me of when I did SNL and I was like literally no sleep for 24 hours leading up the show.”

