Despite no longer being employed by WWE since January 6, Samoa Joe has been included in the new 2K22 game as a playable character. The game was initially released on March 8, 2022, and features a number of recently released talents.

The three-time NXT Champion recently guest-hosted on Kinda Funny Games Daily to take about the new 2K release. Joe stated that he is stoked for the game.

“I’m stoked for this game,” Samoa Joe said. “I’ve gotten to work with the guys at 2K for a few years now and I know that they wanted to make a big comeback this year and kick-ass and put out a great game. I’m glad to hear a lot of positive feedback thus far.”

2K has stacked the roster this time around with DLCs being released in stages throughout the year. Gamers will be able to download new characters such as Ronda Rousey, Rick Boogs and even the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and Logan Paul. Joe stated that 2K made a point by providing the best roster possible.

“2K makes a point to try and include the best roster they can,” Joe stated. “I think they did a great job this year.”

Joe opened up about licensing agreements that are involved with WWE Superstars contracts, which are then used by 2K to allow a particular wrestler to be featured in their games.

“Built into most of our contracts is a licensing agreement,” Samoa Joe explained. “Depending on whether or not – like I said I’m Samoa Joe, that’s my trademark, that’s my own. For me, it was a bit different than most guys because I just – I had a licensing agreement with WWE and we negotiated our price based on that. You know, essentially, it’s the same type of thing with guys who maybe don’t have their own name or something. It’s just when you leave there, that character is still their [WWE’s] property.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Kinda Funny Games with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]