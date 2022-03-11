New AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky has given one of this title belts to Dan Lambert.

Sky defeated Sammy Guevara in the main event of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite to become the new champion. Guevara had been carrying two TNT Title belts since defeating Cody Rhodes to become the Undisputed TNT Champion in the Ladder Match at Beach Break on January 26.

In an update, Sky took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that he will only be carrying one title belt. Sky said he’s gifted the other belt to Lambert to put front & center at the American Top Team facility.

“I will only be carrying one TNT title from now on as I’ve gifted the other to Dan Lambert to put front and center at ATT surrounded by the countless championships won in the UFC, Bellator, and all the other major promotions. Watch #AEWRampage tonight on MY network, @tntdrama,” Sky wrote.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan announced earlier today that Sky will give his first promo since winning the title during tonight’s taped AEW Rampage episode. You can click here for the Rampage line-up for tonight.

Sky has been undefeated in singles action for more than one year now. He earned the title shot from Guevara due to being undefeated in singles action for one whole year, since his loss to then-TNT Champion Darby Allin on the March 10, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

After tonight’s promo on Rampage, Sky is scheduled to defend the strap against Wardlow on next Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite. Wardlow earned the title shot by winning the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the Revolution pay-per-view this past Sunday.

