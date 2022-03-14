WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has been taken off life support at the age of 63.

As noted over the weekend, Hall was placed on life support after suffering three heart attacks. Hall fell and broke his hip earlier this month, then underwent hip surgery and that’s when a blood clot was dislodged, resulting in the heart attacks. His longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, then noted late Sunday how Hall was going to be taken off life support once his family could be in place to say their goodbyes.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported this afternoon that Hall was taken off life support around four hours ago, which would’ve been around 12 noon ET. Hall’s longtime friend, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman, confirmed Meltzer’s report with a tweet, as seen below. Waltman also confirmed that Hall is still breathing.

Hall had been put on life support at the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, Georgia.

“Scott Hall” and “RIP To The Bad Guy” are trending worldwide on Twitter this evening but it should be noted that Hall’s passing has not been confirmed, but he has been removed from life support. As Meltzer noted in his tweet that was re-posted by Waltman, it would take a miracle for Hall’s condition to improve at this point.

Waltman addressed the tweets and wrote, “I know you all mean well, but it’s weird seeing RIPs while our friend’s heart is still beating.”

Stay tuned for more on Hall.

