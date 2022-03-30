Pro wrestling legend Scott Steiner made a cameo appearance during Tuesday’s Judge Steve Harvey show on ABC.

Steiner appeared as a witness on video to defend independent wrestling promoter Ronnie Gossett, who was on trial for $5,000 in unpaid appearance fees. Gossett was sued by Johnny Fairplay, an indie wrestler and host of the Pro Wrestling Boom Live podcast. According to Fairplay, Gossett refused to pay him for two cancelled shows from last year.

“I’m Big Poppa Pump Scott Steiner, and I’ve worked for Ron many times,” Steiner said. “I’ve got Ronnie’s back on this one. I worked on three of his shows, the first one got cancelled, and the second one got rained out. This happens in other sports such as football, baseball and golf; I mean, he can’t control the weather. And for the third show, I was paid in full.”

“Johnny needs to stop being a little b—h,” Steiner added. “If you don’t like it, wrestle me for the money!”

Harvey then commented on Steiner’s testimony.

“I actually know Big Poppa Pump,” Harvey said. “I strongly suggest you [Johnny Fairplay] don’t wrestle him for the money.”

Harvey then ruled in favor of the plaintiff, asking Gossett to award Fairplay $5,000 in unpaid fees.

As noted earlier, WCW legends JJ Dillon and Kevin Sullivan settled their dispute on the Judge Steve Harvey show during last week’s episode.

Scott Steiner and his brother, Rick Steiner, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this Friday. They will be joining Queen Sharmell, Vader, Shad Gaspard (Warrior Award) and The Undertaker in the HOF class of 2022. As noted earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has stated that “anything could happen” with Scott Steiner on a live microphone during the induction ceremony.

Ok, last week, it was Kevin Sullivan and JJ Dillon. This week, Judge Steve Harvey has Jonny Fairplay of all people suing a wrestling promoter and somehow an angry Scott Steiner is involved. "Brother, brother, the house was light" is finally going mainstream and primetime. pic.twitter.com/u2XjCEg2OY — Joe Dombrowski (@joe_dombrowski) March 30, 2022

Future WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner on Judge Steve Harvey. Happy #WrestleMania week https://t.co/iXWMSYjW1u — Rip City Beaver🦫 (@ripcitybeav) March 30, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]