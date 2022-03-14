WWE’s resident authority figure Sonya Deville recently spoke with Superstar Crossover about style in the company. She revealed which wrestlers on the roster she believes have the best style. The former Tough Enough contestant believes there are some trendsetters around right now.

“I love Rhea Ripley’s style,” Sonya admitted. “She’s always on the nose with her style, she’s very good at doing her. I am a big fan of that punk-goth/glam, so I love her vibes. Liv Morgan just comes up with just the cutest, most unique outfits, and she’s one of my best friends, so I love her. Then, of course, Becky Lynch just kills it with the eccentric, loud, obnoxious looks. Yeah, we have a lot of trendsetters.”

Sonya Deville then spoke about her own style. She wears a three-piece suit on Raw and SmackDown, and that’s something Deville took from The Miz. She believes that because he dresses the part, it makes people see you as a superstar.

“I am big on what you wear, and your physical is like your representation. So go out there how you want to be perceived,” she claimed. “Like, I am not going to be one that goes out in sweatpants ever, that’s just not my vibe. I like to go out and kill it to the nines and have everything on point.

“Because at the very least, if you’re on TV for 30 seconds and you don’t have much going on in that moment, they’re going to remember you looking like a superstar. I learned that from people like Miz. Miz always looks the part, he always dresses the part, and I think that consistency and that extra effort subconsciously resonates with the fans. Like, ‘oh, they’re a big deal.’”

At SummerSlam 2020, Sonya Deville was originally set to face Mandy Rose in a hair vs. hair match. However, that stipulation ended up being changed beforehand. Despite that, Deville revealed how she’d have looked if it had happened and she lost. “It would have been shaved, I would have rocked a buzz. Yeah, that’s what hair vs hair is, I would have rocked it,” she said.

