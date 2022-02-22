On this week’s RAW, The Miz introduced Logan Paul as his tag team partner in a match against Rey & Dominik Mysterio at the upcoming WrestleMania 38 premium live event.

Speaking on RAW Talk, The Miz detailed why he chose Paul as his new tag partner.

“Logan Paul is one of the biggest stars in the world right now,” The Miz said. “You talk social media, boxing, anything in Hollywood, it has Logan Paul’s name on it. Anything he touches, it succeeds. You think I’m gonna go in the back to the WWE locker room to choose a partner? Rey is right, people don’t like me back there. They’re jealous of the success I’ve had in WWE. All the accolades, the movies, the reality shows, everything I’ve done [is why] these people don’t want to be alongside of me.”

The Miz then seemingly referenced his former tag partner, John Morrison.

“Anyone who has been alongside of me has been gone. For a long time,” The Miz rued. “So, the fact is, I need an outsider. Someone I can trust, someone I can look to, to have my back.”

Kevin Patrick, the interviewer, then reminded The Miz of Dominik Mysterio’s newfound confidence, which was on display during The Miz TV segment on RAW.

“What can happen? I have Logan Paul that has my back. I’m in good shape. I am, and we are, awesome!”

As reported earlier, John Morrison returned to Lucha Libre AAA as “Johnny Superstar” this past Saturday at AAA’s Rey de Reyes event. You can click here for The Miz’s comments on Morrison’s WWE release last November.

