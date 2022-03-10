The card for AEW Rampage was revealed during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and it features the in-ring debut of new signee “Swerve” Strickland. After a backstage confrontation on tonight’s show, his first opponent was set as Tony Nese.

Keith Lee will also be in action this week in a one-on-one match against QT Marshall. And after the big brawl between Andrade’s new version of the HFO and Darby Allin, Sting, and The Hardy Boyz, we will see a one-on-one bout between Darby and Marq Quen.

You can follow our full AEW Dynamite coverage at this link!

You can see the full card below:

Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez

Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen

‘Swerve’ Strickland vs. Tony Nese

QT Marshall vs. Keith Lee

