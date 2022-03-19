The Briscoes recently appeared on the Battleground Podcast where they spoke about Ring Of Honor. The duo discussed what was more shocking, the hiatus of ROH or the fact Tony Khan purchased the company.

“Which one was the bigger shocker? That’s a d-mn good question. They was both shockers. I would say Tony buying it,” they said. “I would say Tony buying it, man. God bless that man and, you know, it’s an awesome thing. We’re anxious to see what’s getting ready to happen. At the same time, we’re still laser-focused.

“We got them blinders on every weekend. Different shows, you know, wherever we’re at, we got a job to do. It don’t matter why the promotion is or who runs the promotion. If we in there, we gonna do what we do regardless.”

Jay Briscoe then gave his thoughts on the talent that is available right now. The Briscoes star pointed out that there’s so much around. However, he also noted there is only so much time to put together shows for a company.

“In my opinion, there is so much talent out there, you know what I mean? There’s so much time to do wrestling shows, there’s only so many hours in the week you can put wrestling on whatever you’re putting it on. Television, Youtube, streaming, whatever it is,” he said. “But now, you know, you got a whole brand, new platform or whatever you want to call it, and I think he’s going to keep it going and I think it’s going to be better than ever, to be honest with you.”

The duo is set to be inducted into the first-ever Ring Of Honor Hall Of Fame class. The Briscoes believe that the first class is a perfect one. They also revealed which other people that they would like to see join in the future.

“I think the first class is perfect. Do you know what I mean? I think us, Bryan, Joe, Punk. Now very, very soon we have to have, we have to have Homicide, we have to have Roddy Strong, we have to have Nigel McGuinness. I would say Nigel, in my opinion, I would say Nigel’s next, Nigel and Homicide,” they said. “You know, then once those two are in there, then I mean it, man, I mean there’s so — you gotta get Roddy Strong in there. Yeah, I would say Nigel and Homicide are the next to get inducted, in my opinion.”

