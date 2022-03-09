While Jeff Hardy may be joining his brother Matt Hardy in AEW sooner rather than later, the Hardy Boyz have other fish to fry in the meantime.

That includes their first match back this Saturday in Massachusetts for Big Time Wrestling, against the winner of a match between the Briscoe Brothers and SAT’s, and then again on Sunday in Albany, New York against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. According to the Hardys, things could get erratic.

In a video posted on Twitter, both of the Hardy Boyz hyped up the upcoming match against Myers and Cardona, the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion, cutting a promo on both men. The Hardy Boyz made clear that their reunion tour would show they are still the greatest tag team ever, while also noting Myers and Cardona’s accomplishments and each team’s past in WWE.

Towards the end, Jeff Hardy made subtle mention of the “erratic” behavior shown by himself and his brother, stating that those “in the E” would enjoy this match. Matt Hardy then responded with an even less subtle reference.

“You want to see some erratic behavior?” Matt Hardy asked. “Just wait till Albany on the 13th.”

Jeff Hardy was of course released from WWE in December of 2021 after an incident at a house show where he walked out of a match, a move later described as erratic behavior. Though initially assumed to be a drug or alcohol-related incident, it was later revealed Hardy’s drug test was clean and that he passed a breathalyzer test that evening. WWE offered Jeff Hardy the chance to return, as well as a Hall of Fame induction, but he declined.

In the last month, Matt Hardy has referenced his brother’s “erratic behavior” onscreen, walking out on matches involving AHFO members such as Isiah Kassidy. On the AEW related YouTube show Being the Elite, both Hardy and the Young Bucks have also poked fun at WWE’s treatment of Jeff Hardy.

