The website HighspotsAuctions.com will be holding a live, interactive signing with The Hardys, Matt and Jeff, from AEW.

The event will be taking place this afternoon at 12 p.m. EST and allows fans to purchase items that get personalized by Matt and Jeff. The signing will be filmed this afternoon and then streamed tomorrow on various online platforms.

As noted, Jeff joined his brother Matt in All Elite Wrestling on the March 9 episode of AEW Dynamite, running in to make the save on his brother, Sting, and Darby Allin.

Following the successful reunion, The Hardys began what they are calling their final in-ring run together last weekend in Northeast independent promotion Big Time Wrestling, where they defeated Joel and Jose Maximo (The SAT). They then competed on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday, defeating Private Party in a tag team bout.

AEW is just another staple on the legendary career of the duo, having worked at the top of the card for companies like WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and others.

