The Undertaker recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling where he reflected on the recent passing of Scott Hall who, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 63.

‘Taker praised the work that Hall put in, while also stating that he’s another example of someone being lost too young.

“Man, one of the great in-ring workers,” Undertaker said. “He was really gifted, him and Shawn’s ladder match at Madison Square Garden was one of those legendary iconic matches. It’s just another sad example, we lose and have lost way too many guys, at way too young of age. Some of our choices that we make early on we don’t see the ramifications later on in our lives. You can’t foreshadow that. But it’s just sad to lose a guy that you’ve been in the trenches with, that you come up with.”

The Undertaker also revealed that Scott Hall took him under his wing early on in his career. This took place during a tour of Japan, where Hall would help him out, telling him where to eat, for example.

“I was on my first tour of Japan with Scott, Scott kind of took me under his wing,” he said. “Showed me the ropes in 1988 or 89 whenever it was. You know, where to go to eat, it was a really sad day. And I know it was sad for Nash, and Shawn, and Triple H, and X-Pac, all those guys. They were all so tight, and I know what it’s like to lose guys like that who you’re really close with. I feel bad for them, I feel bad for Scott’s family, it’s just another sad loss that our business has suffered.”

The Undertaker then talked about a funny segment he had with the nWo on Raw. This was when Hulk Hogan tried to steal his motorcycle, only for it to not work. The future Hall Of Famer laughed about the situation when telling the story.

“It was funny. When you’re dealing with mechanical things, sometimes it just bites you in the ass, and that’s exactly what it did. The bike would not start, and he tried his hardest,” he said. “And the harder he tried, the worse the segment got. It just got to the point where it was just funny. I am just glad it was him that couldn’t get the bike started, and it wasn’t me. But that’s what you get, you try to steal another man’s motorcycle, that’s karma, that is.”

