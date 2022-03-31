The Undertaker recently spoke to SHAK Wrestling where he recalled the infamous interview he and Vader did in 1997. This saw Vader grip the journalist as he questioned the legitimacy of the business. Undertaker admitted he saw the situation coming long before it actually did.

“If it had happened over here, I think I would have been a little more aggressive,” he claimed. “But I am trying to think, I think we might have been Kuwait. We were over there in the Middle East. I am just sitting there thinking, I’ve got my shades on. And I’m sitting there with the belt, and Vader, I could see it. I could see it coming long before it ever happened, I am thinking to myself, ‘don’t do it Leon, don’t do it, he’s doing it, this is not going to be good.’”

The Undertaker stated you don’t know the rules in foreign countries, so you shouldn’t put yourself into that position. He admits that it has never worked out well for people when they grab a reporter.

“You don’t know when you’re in a foreign country what the ramification of putting your hands on somebody else is, right? You just don’t know, so you don’t put yourself in that situation. I appreciate Leon, the fact that he was protecting his business. But there is a time when you have to be a little bit more vague. And you can say things a little differently. But when you start putting your hands on people, it hadn’t turned out well for many people that decided to slap a reporter or grab somebody because they mark on your business.”

In that situation, Vader ended up having to stay in the country for over a week. Meanwhile, The Undertaker admitted that Jerry Brisco quickly dragged him out of the firing line.

“I remember them whisking me out,” he said. “When everything broke down, I remember Jerry Brisco grabbing me and like, ‘let’s get in a car, we’re getting out of here.’ I look back and I see Leon like, ‘Take, what do I do?’ I was like, ‘I’ll see you at the hotel, brother.’ Because I am getting pulled, I am physically getting pulled to get into the car before everyone gets arrested. We just didn’t know. I knew that was going to be a bad decision right away and it was. He didn’t leave with us, he had to stay there for a week or so after we all left.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SHAK Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]