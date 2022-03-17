The Undertaker recently spoke with Dallas Morning News about being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

He is the headline name this year, and it’s something that is overwhelming him. Big Evil admitted that this is the first time he’s felt the pressure since the Boneyard match.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed right now with the speech,” Undertaker admitted. “It’s the closest thing that I’ve had to do since putting a WrestleMania match together. I’ve been pretty much pressure free for the last couple of years since the Boneyard match. After a 30 plus year career with the WWE, the speech, and trying to be different, and not give the same thing that most people do, it’s become a task all to itself.”

The Undertaker also admitted this is actually the second time he’s been asked to be inducted. Previously the Phenom turned WWE down, as he was not ready to wrap up his career at that point.

“This is actually the second time that I was invited to the Hall Of Fame, so I wasn’t as shocked this time. I turned it down the first time because I knew I had unfinished business,” he said. “I wasn’t at that place yet where I was ready to let go and say that it’s over. So, this time I have made my peace, and I am just honored and humbled that they would induct me.”

The Undertaker revealed he was asked after losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. However, because he couldn’t even remember that encounter, he wasn’t ready. Now Undertaker feels it’s the right time after the Boneyard encounter with AJ Styles.

“It was, I want to say after the Brock WrestleMania, I think it was after that. In my head, I couldn’t end on a match that I didn’t remember,” ‘Taker claimed. “I got concussed and I don’t remember even having that match. So, I wanted to at least have a match that I could remember, so I kept working here and there for the next few years, trying to leave on that upbeat note. Fortunately, we had the Boneyard match and I said, ‘alright, that’s it I think I’m good, it’s time to call it a day.’ Now here we are.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Dallas Morning News with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]