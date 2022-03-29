In an interview with Strong Style Live, AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan was asked about now owning the Ring of Honor video library, which includes the All In event that many see as a precursor to AEW.

Khan is thrilled to own the event, both for the fans and for the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, who put the show together with former AEW star Cody Rhodes. Khan also noted his small role in the show.

“I’m really happy for the fans and I’m really happy for Matt and Nick,” Khan said. “That’s their show, their show and Cody’s, the three of them along with Kenny and a number of other people put that show on and I was really not involved, and I’m very happy for them that that’s a part of our library now because it’s something they put together before there was an AEW, before I came in.

“So I think it’s tremendous that’s part of our library now and I’m just thrilled for those guys because I know how much it means to them personally and to all the fans that were there, and it was a great event. I was there and it really (was great), as a spectator. The only thing I was doing, the only thing I had any involvement in was Chris Jericho.

“The only way he was able to be there was, he had a concert that night and he had to get a private flight out. I think it was to Kansas City, and so he used my plane. And I had been talking to Chris about AEW and starting AEW and also, I knew that my first pay-per-view, I was locked in that the main event was going to be at Double or Nothing, Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho. A rematch of Wrestle Kingdom at the Tokyo Dome.

“And so, that helped that match. I mean, the idea of Jericho doing the run-in on Kenny to set up, you know, the rematch in many ways that I wanted to do. So I was all for that. So that was a great, great show, and I’m excited it’s now a part of a library we can all share.”

The only question now is when and where fans will get to see Ring of Honor’s video library on a potential streaming service. Tony Khan doesn’t have an update on that yet but is confident the situation will be resolved sooner than later.

“I don’t have an update on where that content will live exactly yet, but I know that eventually, we’ll get it figured out,” Khan said. “We’re talking to WarnerMedia all the time and these are very complex and important conversations to have. But I think everybody’s aligned and wants to do the same thing, which is, make the fans happy and give the fans access to the great wrestling they want to watch.”

