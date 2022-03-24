AEW Owner and President Tony Khan recently joined SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio to talk up his first pay-per-view in charge of Ring of Honor.

Supercard of Honor XV will take place on April 1 from Garland, Texas during WrestleMania weekend. Khan expressed that his track record tells the fans that nobody else does pay-per-view better than he and AEW.

“I only know one way to do pay-per-view,” Tony Khan said. “It’s going 100% and doing the very best you can. So, I promise to make that pay-per-view great. I know that there are a lot of people that are going to be around the Dallas Metroplex area at that time. And, I’ll be honest, this is my first time going out there for that particular event weekend. It’s not normally something I would do, it’s not normally something AEW would do, and in fact, it’s not something AEW would ever do and we’re not doing it.

“Because the event had been scheduled in advance by Ring of Honor and the tickets had been sold, I really felt like the right thing to do, do right by the fans here, was to have the show and make it the best show I possibly could. Even though it’s unusual for us to go frankly into enemy territory and run a show that weekend, it’s normally something associated with smaller wrestling companies and something I didn’t wanna do. And that being said, since it was booked, and the fans were committed to it, I’m gonna go in 100% and make it the best possible thing I can. So, I never expected to be talking about WrestleMania weekend and the logistics of the shows there.

“I have been told that they booked this show a little bit out there, for what’s going on, and maybe a little bit off the beaten path, but I’m just going to tell everyone right now, it’s going to be worth it to come to the show. It’s going to be worth it to stay. I know that there are other people doing shows on Friday [April 1] night, but this is going to be the best one and I’m going to make sure that it is. People can troll and can say what they want, but the people that have actually ordered the pay-per-views know nobody does pay-per-view better at this point. And that’s not an opinion, that’s a fact. And so I will promise to deliver an awesome pay-per-view here. The best Ring of Honor pay-per-view I can possibly do.”

Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XV will see a Winner Takes All match to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion as the Original ROH Champion, Jonathan Gresham, battles ROH World Champion, Bandido. The event will air on Friday, April 1 on Fite TV.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio with an h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]