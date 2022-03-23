Tony Khan says he may have a trick up his sleeve for Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

It’s the first ROH show since AEW’s President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative announced earlier this month that he has agreed to purchase the company.

“I promise to work hard to make ROH Supercard a great ppv + a show to carry on the incredible 20 year legacy of @ringofhonor,” Khan tweeted Wednesday. “I’ll continue to make announcements on the card; I might even have a trick up my sleeve (which I wouldn’t announce).”

Four matches have been announced for Supercard of Honor. Jonathan Gresham and Bandido will meet to decide the undisputed ROH World Champion. The Briscoes will defend the ROH World Tag Team Championship against FTR. Also, Jay Lethal will face Lee Moriarty and Alex Zayne is set to square off against Swerve Strickland.

Other talents announced for the show are Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack.

“I had not scheduled this pay-per-view, the Ring of Honor Supercard, but I really think that is important for me because they’ve sold tickets and made a commitment to the fans to still do the show,” Tony Khan said last week. “I see it as a transitional show in many ways, and I’m really excited about it because it is the first show under the new management, and it’s also a transition show before I will relaunch what I hope to be a really great, new Ring of Honor television product. A weekly series, wherever it does air or stream.”

Supercard of Honor will be held on Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. The show will be available to purchase on FITE TV and PPV.com, as well as via InDemand Cable and Satellite providers. The show will also be streamed for members of Ring of Honor’s HonorClub service.

The Supercard of Honor pay-per-view broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8 PM Easter/7 PM Central. A pre-show on Ring of Honor’s YouTube channel will begin one hour earlier.

This year’s Supercard of Honor is the fifteenth installment of the annual event. It will also be the first Ring of Honor since the start of a self-imposed hiatus for the company last December.

