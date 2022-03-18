FTR vs. The Briscoes is finally going to happen, and it will happen under the Ring of Honor umbrella.

As announced on Twitter earlier this afternoon by AEW owner and CEO and new ROH owner Tony Khan, The Briscoes will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against the current AAA World Tag Team Champions at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1.

“2 weeks from tonight, Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor,” Khan tweeted. “ROH World Tag Team Champions BRISCOES, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Lucha Libre AAA Tag Team Champions FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Friday April 1, 2022, Dallas Metroplex. Tickets @ rohtix.com, on FITE TV PPV.”

The announcement puts to end the long-awaited question of when the two top tag teams would finally meet following a confrontation between the two sides at Ring of Honor’s Final Battle event in December. FTR confronted The Briscoes following their ROH Tag Title victory over the OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett), leading to a pull-apart brawl.

Since then the two sides have continued to take shots at each other back and forth over social media. A match between The Briscoes and FTR was seemingly ruled out in AEW however when a report emerged that WarnerMedia was against AEW signing The Briscoes due to past homophobic slurs used by Jay Briscoe on Twitter. Jay and Mark Briscoe have subsequently apologized for the remarks again this past week.

Both teams have kept busy, with The Briscoes recently winning the House of Glory Tag Team Championships from AEW star Penta El Zero Miedo and AAA/MLW star Arez (filling in for Rey Fenix) a week ago today. FTR meanwhile defended the AAA World Tag Team Titles for the third time last weekend, defeating former Ring of Honor star Dragon Lee and his brother, former CMLL star Dralistico.

As stated by Tony Khan, Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor will take place on April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas, Texas Metroplex area. The show will be available on FITE TV and regular PPV.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts