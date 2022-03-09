During the post-AEW Revolution media scrum, Tony Khan addressed the possibility of AEW having its own streaming service. While the AEW President wasn’t able to give too much away, he did state that it would be wonderful.

“I can’t comment on that, there’s a lot of things happening,” he said. “That would be another great thing, because with TNT and TBS, to add a streaming service, that would be wonderful. But that’s not all up to me, in terms of I think there’s a chance to work with the great media partners we have and hopefully create something.

“And hopefully now, going back to what I said about Ring Of Honor, I would own a great library. I think we’ve created hundreds and hundreds of hours of great content. On top of that we are adding thousands of hours of awesome great content. So, I think it’s a great opportunity, a streaming service would be good. But I can’t say for sure, it’s not 100% in my court, if that makes sense.”

Tony Khan also spoke about the future of Ring Of Honor’s own streaming site, Honor Club. He admitted there isn’t much he can say at the moment, However, he was happy with the timing of this deal overall.

“It’s too early in the process for me to say that. I can give you a couple of broad things that I plan to do going forward. But I can’t say much about the future of Honor Club or where all the content is going to live, or what I am going to generate. I do plan to generate content going forward and I am very excited about it,” he said. “I do appreciate all the people that we worked with on the deal to get it done. They were very fair, and the timing of it was great.

“I think it was great timing coming off the 20th anniversary of the launch of Ring Of Honor, which was actually 10 days ago. It’s very special, and that’s why I was really pleased to be able to present last week Bryan Danielson vs. Christopher Daniels. Which is a match 20 years in the making in that kind of setting. It all began with them being involved in a match, and it was great to see them competing to see which one of them would come up with the win.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the AEW media scrum, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

