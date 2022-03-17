AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for Wednesday’s ratings for the St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

As noted, Wednesday’s St. Patrick’s Day edition of Dynamite drew 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150 and #52 for the night on cable in viewership. You can click here for our full ratings report.

Khan touted how AEW had great viewership, even with the NCAA tournament coverage on TruTV topping the Cable Top 150.

“Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite St. Patrick’s Day Slam last night! We had a great audience even with huge competition from March Madness on our sister channel, + we’re back tomorrow with Friday Night #AEWRampage immediately after Houston/UAB on TNT @ ballpark 11:30pm!,” Khan wrote.

Friday’s AEW Rampage episode is scheduled to begin immediately after NCAA coverage ends on TNT, or at 11:30pm ET. The episode will feature Keith Lee vs. Max Caster, Darby Allin vs. The Butcher, Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch, plus The House of Black vs. Fuego del Sol and Bear Country in six-man action. You can click here for full spoilers from last night’s Rampage taping.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Khan’s full tweet below:

