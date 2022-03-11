AEW President Tony Khan appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio two days after an explosive episode of Dynamite on March 9 in Estero, Florida.

One major talking point on the show was the first appearance of Jeff Hardy in All Elite Wrestling. Not only that but also the debut appearance of The Hardy Boyz long-time theme song and Khan explained how it was possible to get their anthem.

“That was tremendous [hearing The Hardy’s theme song on Dynamite],” Khan said. “That track is in a publicly available catalog and we were able to get it. So that was tremendous, and boy, Matt, and Jeff both looked great, and it was great to see them together, and I’m excited for when we can see them come out together.”

Securing the services of Jeff Hardy is something of a coup for All Elite Wrestling, following The Charismatic Enigma’s release from WWE. Khan disclosed that it was a moment he had been dreaming about for the company, pairing Matt and Jeff back together.

“It’s something that we’ve dreamed about since AEW started,” Khan stated. “I think we have put an emphasis on tag team wrestling and we have some of the great tag teams.”

The AEW President believes that Jeff Hardy will add a lot of value for All Elite Wrestling moving forward, and stated that it is a big deal for the promotion.

“I think Jeff is a transcendent wrestler,” Tony Khan explained. “It’s amazing because even though Jeff has been around pro wrestling now for literally decades, I do think he transcends age and experience in many ways. I think he is someone that a lot of the young wrestlers could learn a lot from in terms of connecting with the crowd, but I also think he’s just a fresh and exciting match-up for a lot of the young wrestlers here in AEW.

“Not in just tag teams, but also a he’s a great singles wrestler, a former world champion, so having Jeff Hardy in AEW, it’s gonna be huge for the singles and the tag teams, and it’s gonna be great for the experienced wrestlers, people he’s been in the ring with, people who have been in the same company as him before. And then you’ve got a whole locker room of people who have never been in the same company as Jeff, that have been dreaming of this moment. So, it’s a really big deal.”

