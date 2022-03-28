WWE has already produced segments for tonight’s Monday Night Raw regarding Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania storyline, according to on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It is expected that this is going to be a focal point of the show, with graphics already being made. This is all being done to build towards whatever Seth Rollins is doing at WrestleMania 38. At the end of Raw last week, he claimed the show would not start tonight until he had answers regarding that.

The storyline with Seth Rollins has continued online, with a text message from Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman demanded he visit his office today, which is expected to be part of the angle on the show. “Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters,” the text read. “I want you in my office at 9 a.m. on Monday.”

Of course, it has been widely reported that the former Universal Champion will be facing Cody Rhodes this weekend. While that match has yet to be announced, with Cody still technically a free agent, it is anticipated by most. It has also been reported that he has signed a deal ahead of his return, with this being his expected first match back.

For those hoping that Cody might turn up on Raw tonight, as of last week that was not the plan. Within the company, talks were that the three-time TNT Champion will not be returning until WrestleMania 38 itself.

The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW will air live tonight from the PPG Paints Arena from Pittsburgh, PA. WWE has announced the following:

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 38

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will appear

* The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio. Logan Paul will be in The Miz’s corner

* The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

* Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Shayna Baszler, Natalya and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega

* RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a non-title match

