As reported earlier, Cody Rhodes has officially signed with WWE, and the current plan is for The American Nightmare to debut at WrestleMania 38 weekend.

It was noted that Rhodes signed a WWE contract 10-14 days ago.

Shortly after the news broke, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful tweeted that he “spoke to a lot of top WWE talent last month” who sounded “very excited” about the prospect of Rhodes returning to the company.

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins has been rumored to take place at WrestleMania 38. On Monday, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that the match was still listed internally for the Showcase of Immortals.

With less than three weeks left for Mania, Rollins remains without an opponent for the event. However, his luck might have changed when he grabbed a pot of gold and stomped a leprechaun on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon. WWE has been using the video as part of the storyline of Rollins not being able to find a path to Mania.

This Monday’s RAW will take place at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois. There is chatter on social media of Cody Rhodes possibly showing up to confront Seth Rollins.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsder, Rhodes is expected to be part of the RAW brand.

