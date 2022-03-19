Two matches and one segment have been announced for next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, which will air live from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, TX.

MJF will speak on next week’s Dynamite. This will be his first promo since losing the Dog Collar match to CM Punk at AEW Revolution earlier this month, and his first since attacking Wardlow during his match with AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky on this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite.

Dynamite will feature tag team action as Jericho Appreciation Society members Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia team up to take on Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order.

AEW President Tony Khan tweeted on the tag team bout and wrote, “For their first match ever together as a team, sports entertainers @IAmJericho + @GarciaWrestling demanded top competition, and they’ll debut on #AEWDynamite vs. the #1 ranked tag team in @AEW @SilverNumber1 + @YTAlexReynolds LIVE on @TBSNetwork Wednesday night @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!”

There will also be a big eight-man Tornado Tag Team Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite as The Hardy Boys team up with Darby Allin and Sting to face The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party.

The eight-man match was made after Allin defeated The Butcher by count out on this week’s AEW Rampage. After the match, Andrade El Idolo came out to distract Sting and Allin, while Private Party attacked from behind. The Hardy Boys then made the save, and Matt Hardy called The AFO back to the ring for a fight. Chris Jericho was on commentary, and advised The AFO to save the match for Dynamite and not give up a free match because “that’s what sports entertainment is all about!”

Matt then challenged Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade to the eight-man match on Dynamite, and the match was confirmed for Wednesday night.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

