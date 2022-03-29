In an interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, WWE executive Triple H talked about the upcoming WrestleMania 38 match between Pat McAfee and Austin Theory.

In particular, Triple H focused on what McAfee will have to contend with regarding WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon. Triple H’s father-in-law is expected to be involved in the match, and the former world champion thinks McAfee could have his hands full.

“He’s going to fight Austin Theory with Vince McMahon’s backing, which means, you know, look, if you know anything about Vince, he’s not gonna play fair,” Triple H said. “So McAfee is going to have his hands full.”

As for how McAfee will do in his first WrestleMania match, Triple H expects great things from the former NFL punter turned WWE announcer. A lot of that has to do with McAfee’s love of wrestling, his experience wrestling in NXT and the effort McAfee will bring.

“I think he’s going to do great,” Triple H said. “Pat has performed in-ring for us before and just blew everybody’s mind with how good he was at this. A little-known fact about Pat is that he really wanted to be in WWE. He went and bought himself a ring, threw it in his barn, and has been training in it for years. People don’t give him credit for that because he wanted to do this.

“Pat’s one of those unique performers that, when you talk about larger than life and building yourself up, he’s got the gift of gab. Not many got what you guys have, right? You could do it and make yourself a household name just by that. You can back it up athletically and that’s what matters in our world. Those two things.”

