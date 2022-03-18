Austin Theory is scheduled to face SmackDown commentator, Pat McAfee, on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The encounter came about when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on March 3 and granted McAfee a match at The Show of Shows. The following night on SmackDown, RAW Superstar, Austin Theory, appeared to reveal himself as the former NFL player’s opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, McMahon’s Protégé spoke about what kind of stipulation he would like to add to the contest on April 3.

“You know, if I could add a stipulation I definitely would,” Theory revealed. “It’d be, probably a lot of weapons, so I would say No DQ.”

Theory also responded to comparisons fans have made between he and John Cena. However, the young star made it clear that he is looking to pave his own road.

“John Cena was somebody that inspired me to be in the WWE,” Austin explained. “So, I think that’s like a huge honor, but I wanna pave my own road, and Austin Theory be known for being the first Austin Theory.”

The former Evolve Champion opened up about the couple of times he has wrestled in Mexico and disclosed how he found the experience before arriving in WWE.

“So I wrestled for a promotion in Tijuana, Mexico,” Austin Theory said. “I also wrestled once in New Mexico. But right before I was about to sign for WWE, was when I was really doing down in Mexico, performing for the audience down there, and it was always such a great time. I really loved the food as well as the culture.”

