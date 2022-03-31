AEW’s Tully Blanchard is bringing a new client to ROH Supercard of Honor XV tomorrow night.

New ROH owner Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced that Blanchard will be bringing a new client to face Ninja Mack at Supercard of Honor.

“Legendary wrestling strategist Tully Blanchard will arrive in @ringofhonor at Supercard with a new client, who will debut against the innovative @NinjaMack1!,” Khan wrote.

Khan posted a video of Blanchard hyping the mystery man and captioned it with, “Tully Blanchard, on behalf of a new client, signed @NinjaMack1’s open ROH contract for #SupercardOfHonor tomorrow! Tully’s excited to return to the Dallas Metroplex, & wrestling fans are excited for @ringofhonor Supercard!”

There is no word yet on who Tully’s new client will be.

ROH Supercard of Honor XV will take place this Friday, April 1 from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will air live via FITE TV and HonorClub. Below is the current card, along with Khan’s tweets:

Winner Take All Match to Determine the Undisputed ROH World Champion

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

FTR vs. The Briscoes (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Wheeler Yuta vs. Josh Woods (c)

Interim ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez

Winner will face ROH Women’s World Champion Deonna Purrazzo at a later date.

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty

Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Ninja Mack vs. Tully Blanchard’s new mystery client

Joe Hendry vs. TBA

Tully Blanchard, on behalf of a new client, signed @NinjaMack1’s open ROH contract for #SupercardOfHonor tomorrow!

Tully’s excited to return to the Dallas Metroplex, & wrestling fans are excited for @ringofhonor Supercard!

Tickets at https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ

PPV @FiteTV + @ppv_com https://t.co/BQq4LRtO8z pic.twitter.com/nPHUCUatE0 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 31, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]