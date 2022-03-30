With the WrestleMania 38 card now complete for both nights, Bet Online has provided updated odds for the shows. This includes who is the favorite for every single match on both nights of the show. That includes who is expected to hit the first stunner between Steve Austin and Kevin Owens.
When it comes to night one of WrestleMania 38, the betting lines are predicting that two new women’s champions will be crowned this Saturday. As well as that, Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent is also the favorite to win.
WWE – Wrestlemania Saturday
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair -600 (1/6)
Becky Lynch (c) +350 (7/2)
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Ronda Rousey -700 (1/7)
Charlotte Flair (c) +400 (4/1)
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Usos (c) -200 (1/2)
Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
AJ Styles -160 (5/8)
Edge +120 (6/5)
Singles Match Winner
Mystery Opponent -500 (1/5)
Seth Rollins +300 (3/1)
What Will Happen First?
Stone Cold Stunner’s Kevin Owens -1000 (1/10)
Kevin Owens Stunners’ Stone Cold +500 (5/1)
Singles Match Winner
Drew McIntyre -1000 (1/10)
Happy Corbin +500 (5/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Dominik & Rey Mysterio -120 (5/6)
Logan Paul & The Miz -120 (5/6)
Tag Team Match Winner
Sheamus & Ridge Holland -300 (1/3)
The New Day +200 (2/1)
For WrestleMania 38 night two, it is Roman Reigns who is considered to be the favorite to walk away with both titles in the main event. Meanwhile, many of the other matches are quite close to call, including the Pat McAfee and Austin Theory match.
WWE – Wrestlemania Sunday
Champion vs Champion Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c) -350 (2/7)
Brock Lesnar (c) +225 (9/4)
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Winner
RK-Bro (c) -150 (2/3)
Street Profits +150 (3/2)
Alpha Academy +400 (4/1)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Naomi & Sasha Banks -200 (1/2)
Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley +185 (37/20)
Zelina Vega & Carmella (c) +500 (5/1)
Shayna Baszler & Natalya +750 (15/2)
Singles Match Winner
Omos -200 (1/2)
Bobby Lashley +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Johnny Knoxville -300 (1/3)
Sami Zayn +200 (2/1)
Singles Match Winner
Pat McAfee -140 (5/7)
Austin Theory +100 (1/1)
Earlier in the afternoon on the Saturday of WrestleMania 38 weekend, NXT 2.0 will be putting on its first show outside of Florida. The betting lines have been provided for that show as well, with Bron Breakker the heavy favorite to regain his NXT Title.
WWE – NXT Stand & Deliver
NXT Championship Match Winner
Bron Breakker -1200 (1/12)
Dolph Ziggler (c) +600 (6/1)
NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner
Mandy Rose (c) -110 (10/11)
Cora Jade +225 (9/4)
Io Shirai +300 (3/1)
Kay Lee Ray +350 (7/2)
NXT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Creed Brothers -200 (1/2)
Imperium (c) +175 (7/4)
MSK +475 (19/4)
Singles Match Winner
Tommaso Ciampa -350 (2/7)
Tony D’Angelo +225 (9/4)
Singles Match Winner
Gunther -900 (1/9)
LA Knight +500 (5/1)
