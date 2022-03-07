In a rare interview appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon talked about his current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. And Vince McMahon had nothing but praise for Lesnar, calling his champion smart and saying his large physique deceives people into thinking he isn’t as intelligent as he is.

“An extraordinary human being,” McMahon said. “A smart son of a b-tch. Oh my God, yeah. In general, he’s really f-cking intelligent. And again, there are people, you know, again, that’s a misperception when you have someone that big, and, you know, ‘oh yeah, well, he’s a neanderthal.’ Okay, he looks like a neanderthal but he’s smarter than you, pal.”

Vince McMahon also discussed all the numerous wrestlers that have worked for WWE over the years. While the WWE has released numerous wrestlers since April of 2020, reportedly due to budget cuts, McMahon claimed to McAfee that he appreciated everyone who had ever stepped foot into the WWE and helped build the promotion.

“It’s not like I forget people,” McMahon said. “You know, I love for them to stay in touch with me but I’m busy today doing this. We’re busy, busy doing other things. But I don’t lose contact with those individuals you mentioned. You know, some that are further down the line, I do. I try to have — make sure our company stays in contact with them. Yeah, it’s good business, but, you know, everyone helped paved the way to where we are now and I’m always appreciative. You know, however small that was or how big that was, (I’m) always appreciative for everyone who ever stepped in the ring and helped us to get to where we are now.”

You can watch the full interview below.

