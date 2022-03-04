Wardlow recently talked with our Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW.

Wardlow confessed he was confused by the situation, while also admitting it is weird to not see him behind the scenes anymore.

“I was very taken back, I still am very confused about the whole thing,” he said. “It’s very weird not having his presence backstage. And I will just say this briefly, as far as Cody goes. I know there’s a lot of people that have negative things to say about him, for the few years I have known him and interacted with him, I have had nothing but the best interactions with him.”

Wardlow then went on to discuss his interactions with Cody Rhodes in more detail. He made it clear that the American Nightmare has always been kind to him. Wardlow also stated that negative comments towards Rhodes likely boil down to jealousy.

“He has been nothing but generous and kind to me and my family. And I have never seen him treat anybody with anything other than respect. I mean, Cody is a true professional, I can only assume the negative comments come through jealousy. Unless I am missing something serious. But as far as that goes, I hope the best for him and his family, whatever he decides.”

Wardlow also reflected on when they shared the ring. The two men were involved in a spot that saw Cody leap from a steel cage towards him in the ring.

Wardlow revealed how he felt in that moment, saying, “I am just happy that he didn’t rip my arm out of its socket. Because, my god, that was a lot of impact.”

