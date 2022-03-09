Wardlow recently spoke with our Managing Editor Nick Hausman on The Wrestling Inc. Daily about Keith Lee joining AEW.

“He’s just another body that I’ve got to go through. I know he did great things elsewhere, but he’s here now,” Wardlow said. “So, I don’t care what you’re name is, I don’t care where you came from. You’re in my world now. Cool, if he can bring some new fans to the product, awesome. But things are a little different in AEW, and he’s going to find that out.”

Wardlow admitted that signing somebody such as Adam Cole is huge for the company but revealed that seeing WWE talent come in and take spots motivates him.

“You know, acquiring someone like an Adam Cole is huge for us,” he stated. “Now I will say, being an AEW original, these guys coming in from the other place, and taking spots, you know, that’s something that gives me a little extra motivation when I am laying in those powerbombs. To remind everyone whose house it really is.”

Wardlow was involved with AEW when the Wednesday night battle took place with NXT, something that Tony Khan’s company ended up winning. The big man admitted AEW’s decisive victory hit him immediately.

“Dude, it hit me so big at the time. Because I grew up, that was peak wrestling. When I was a kid, it was the Monday Night Wars,” he said. “What a time to be alive, what a time to be a fan. So, to finally be in the business that I scratched and clawed for, for so long and it just happened to time up to where I am a part of the new age, the Wednesday night war. Man, manifestation is very real, and just how life works is mindblowing.

