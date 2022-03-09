Wrestlers and various promotions across the world celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8.

On this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, WWE announced that it will be celebrating Women’s History Month throughout the month of March. The show began with a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals match featuring Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade.

The likes of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Queen Zelina Vega, Sonya Deville and others also plugged several of WWE’s philanthropic initiatives for Women’s History Month. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks sent a heartfelt message to Vince McMahon and WWE, as seen below.

AEW star Tay Conti shared an illustration of TBS Champion Jade Cargill kissing her at last Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa thanked fans for supporting women’s wrestling via a video message. She also implored her fellow women’s wrestlers “to keep fighting” for equality.

Also, WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons share a video of her twerking with her mother for International Women’s Day.

Xavier Woods and his UpUpDownDown crew created a nWO mash up video featuring Bayley, Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

Several indie promotions also put over how much their respective women’s divisions have grown in recent years.

