Wrestlers and various promotions across the world celebrated International Women’s Day on Tuesday, March 8.

On this week’s episode of NXT 2.0, WWE announced that it will be celebrating Women’s History Month throughout the month of March. The show began with a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals match featuring Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade.

The likes of SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Queen Zelina Vega, Sonya Deville and others also plugged several of WWE’s philanthropic initiatives for Women’s History Month. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks sent a heartfelt message to Vince McMahon and WWE, as seen below.

AEW star Tay Conti shared an illustration of TBS Champion Jade Cargill kissing her at last Sunday’s AEW Revolution. Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa thanked fans for supporting women’s wrestling via a video message. She also implored her fellow women’s wrestlers “to keep fighting” for equality.

Also, WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons share a video of her twerking with her mother for International Women’s Day.

Xavier Woods and his UpUpDownDown crew created a nWO mash up video featuring Bayley, Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

Several indie promotions also put over how much their respective women’s divisions have grown in recent years.

Celebrating the innovative, fearless Superstars who are inspiring the next generation on #InternationalWomensDay. pic.twitter.com/x1TPE0Pkr7 — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022

Celebrating the All Elite Women on #InternationalWomensDay 💪 pic.twitter.com/nR8wV9V6Mq — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) March 8, 2022

Happy international women’s day 😘 This looks cool af hahahaha pic.twitter.com/3VuMUHQxw3 — TAYNARA MELO (@TayConti_) March 8, 2022

This #InternationalWomensDay, @WWE is spotlighting @GirlUp Teen Leaders who are making an incredible difference in their communities. Javiera is a former Girl Up Teen Leader who now works as an astrophysicist advocating for more women in STEM! #EqualEverywhere pic.twitter.com/uG0pBkv6Sf — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 8, 2022

.@WWE and @GirlUp are celebrating Teen Leaders making a difference this #InternationalWomensDay! Join us in celebrating Leaders like Promise, who travel to local schools in Malawi to inspire girls to advocate for their education #EqualEverywhere pic.twitter.com/wgF5Z4ZSNu — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 8, 2022

.@WWE is proud to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay with @GirlUp! This month we are spotlighting Teen Leaders making a difference – Maryam and Nivaal are activists advocating to make gender equity a global policy priority globall #EqualEverywhere pic.twitter.com/YFdZbZwToA — Daddy Deville (@SonyaDevilleWWE) March 8, 2022

As a celebration of #InternationalWomensDay, @WWE hosted @GirlUp Teen Leaders from a local club in Danbury, CT to pack supply kits that will support a local women's empowerment organization! pic.twitter.com/buxFSCiD20 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) March 8, 2022

All the appreciation and admiration always for our captain @KaylaBraxtonWWE!#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/HB1vcXjBBy — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 8, 2022

In March 1990, hugely influential lucha indie Universal ran their first shows w/ a ring on loan from AJW & matches. Still a rarity in Japan, women appearing on a men’s cards would become common on the indie scene, exposing live women’s wrestling to a whole new male demographic 🌟 pic.twitter.com/TI52yUpql8 — Vintage Puroresu プロレス (@vintagepuro) March 8, 2022

RCW is grateful for all of the strong and trailblazing women that have been in our ring over the past 20 years! Those pictured and more have set the bar for the women in RCW! #InternationalWomensDay @Madi_Wrenkowski @christijaynes @HoganKnowsBest3 @TheKatieForbes @gailkimITSME pic.twitter.com/CbGtfwAKDG — RCW Wrestling (@rcwforever) March 8, 2022

We do lessons where you can enjoy Pro Wrestling not only as a Pro but also as an experience & exercise. just once in your life try doing a drop kick. I wanna create a place where all women can smile regardless of their age or ability or nationality. 🌸#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/onNWrncDCE — Emi Sakura (@EmiSakura_gtmv) March 9, 2022

Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all! @MickieJames @REALLiSAMARiE & I created @thegawtv with #feminism in mind. We celebrate women by lifting our sisters up & genuinely wishing success to all our girlfriends in & out of #wrestling. #FemaleEmpowerment should be a daily practice!👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/adOlKkaG8q — $oCalVal 💙 (@SoCalValerie) March 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️ NIKKITA LYONS ⚜️ (@nikkita_wwe)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]