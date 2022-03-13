As noted, there was a spot during a tag team match on SmackDown this past Friday where Ridge Holland delivered a belly-to-belly suplex to Big E at ringside. In the process, the New Day star landed on his head and was later diagnosed with two broken vertebrae.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has now taken to social media with his own heartfelt message to Big E following the unfortunate accident. In it, he also offers Big E to stay with him when he finishes up rehab for his neck, something other WWE stars have done in the past.

“After last nights #SMACKDOWN my heart goes out to my brother @wwebige,” DDP wrote. “If you need me brother I got you, after Ciampa & Ivar got done with their broken neck rehab they both came to my crib and stayed a few days with me to [DDP yoga] Rebuild 💎 @austincreedwins has my # 💥 don’t hesitate to reach out my friend! @wwe #wwe YOU got THIS! DDP💎”

Always looking at the bright side of situations, Big E sent out a hopeful message to the world after learning of his diagnosis. He considered the extent of his injury “good news, all things considered.”

“So, I got some really good news, all things considered,” Big E begins. “The C1 and C6 are indeed fractured, not displacement though which is a very good thing. And I don’t have any damage to my spinal cord, no ligament damage, and no surgery which I’m very thankful for.

“And a pro tip: if you’re going to break your neck, do it in Birmingham. They’ve been great, everyone here at UAB has been great. But for real, it’s meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped in to see me, texted me,” he said while almost getting emotional. “I know I sound like a broken record but I feel very grateful, and I’m going to be alright.”

