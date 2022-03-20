WWE has announced online that the Meet & Greet Bianca Belair was scheduled for in Chicago this Monday has been changed. Belair has been pulled from the event (likely as part of her storyline injury) and replaced with The Miz.

“Bianca Belair is unable to attend the @CricketNation Meet & Greet on Monday, but The Miz is coming through! Come see @mikethemiz in Chicago! #CricketPartner,” WWE’s Twitter page posted.

The event will be taking place at the Cricket Wireless store at 2650 Narragansett Ave. Chicago, IL 60639 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CST.

As mentioned yesterday, WWE is reporting that Bianca Belair suffered a “fractured hyoid bone in her throat” as a result of Monday’s attack by RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

“Bianca Belair suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack perpetrated by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw, WWE.com has learned. The WWE Universe watched in horror as Lynch took out her WrestleMania challenger in vicious fashion, wrapping a chair around Belair’s head and neck before sending her into a steel ring post.

“Although Belair will not need surgery, she will be out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers, officials say. Check back with WWE.com for any further updates as they become available.”

Becky Lynch is set to defend the RAW Women’s Title against Belair at WrestleMania 38. The current lineup for WrestleMania 38 is available at this link.

