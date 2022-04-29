Lucha Libre AAA has officially added an English-speaking commentator to the fold. Two days prior to TripleMania XXX in Monterrey, commentator Larry Dallas announced on his Twitter account that he had put pen to paper and signed with AAA. The news was confirmed when Dallas’ tweet was retweeted by AAA President Dorian Roldan.

“Put pen to paper,” Dallas tweeted. “Officially signed with AAA. Very excited to start this journey with them. All kicks off this Saturday with a loaded TripleMania!”

Dallas’ signing gives AAA their first full-time English-speaking commentator in recent memory. He joins ring announcer Jesus Zuniga and Spanish announcers Carlos Cabrera, Jose Manuel Guillen and Hugo Savinovich in rounding out the official AAA broadcast team.

A former wrestling manager, Dallas worked for both EVOLVE and Dragon Gate USA before eventually becoming the co-host of Busted Open Radio with Dave LaGreca. He would leave the position in 2018. In 2019, Dallas began serving as the color commentator for the Japanese promotion Dragon Gate.

Dallas joined AAA earlier this year for their Rey de Reyes event in February, calling the action with MLW announcer Joe Dombrowski. He has continued with the promotion since including the special Showcenter event in Monterrey back in March. Dallas and Dombrowski were also scheduled to call TripleMania XXX this Saturday prior to Dallas’ signing. It’s unclear at this time if Dombrowski will also be signing with AAA.

TripleMania XXX in Monterrey will take place this Saturday in Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey, and will be shown on FITE TV. The event is headlined by AEW tag team The Young Bucks taking on Rey Fenix and the AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo in tag team action.

You can see Larry Dallas’ tweet below.

