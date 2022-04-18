Jerry Lynn is opening up a wrestling school.

The AEW coach and long-time wrestling star announced on Twitter today that he is finally opening up a school, after years of being asked. The school, called FXE Wrestling, will be based out of Hendersonville, Tennessee, near Lynch’s hometown.

“After years of being asked ‘when are you going to open a school?’ it’s finally happened!” Lynn tweeted. “Check us out, you won’t regret it! Hendersonville, TN.”

Jerry Lynn’s tweet also gave a phone number for potential trainees to call, as well as the website. A search through the website reveals that, in addition to Lynn, the trainers for FXE Wrestling are AJ Gallant, a former trainee of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, and NWA wrestler Tom Latimer, also known for his run in TNA/Impact Wrestling as Bram.

A former Ring of Honor World Champion, Jerry Lynn served as an agent and producer for ROH for three years until he joined AEW upon its formation in 2019. He has served the same role for AEW since joining and has been credited by many AEW talents, including former AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker DMD, as an integral part of AEW’s success.

