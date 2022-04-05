AEW star Brody King is clearly not impressed by the pairing of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest.

King took a shot at the new WWE stable while responding to a tweet from the WWE on FOX Twitter account, which asked fans to name the duo of Edge and Priest. In response, King wrote:

When you order House of Black on Wish.com

King, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews comprise of the House of Black stable in AEW.

Edge and Priest aligned on WrestleMania Sunday after the HOF’er defeated AJ Styles, thanks to a ringside distraction from the Archer of Infamy. On tonight’s RAW, Priest explained why it was an easy decision to pledge his loyalty to Edge. Thereafter, Styles walked out and attacked Edge until Priest made the save. Edge finished off Styles with a spear and he teased the con-chair-to but officials ran out to stop him.

As noted earlier, WWE creative has reportedly pitched additional names to join Edge’s stable, including Rhea Ripley and Tommaso Ciampa. You can see Brody King’s tweet below.

When you order House of Black on https://t.co/I1XklC8hNg https://t.co/beruSfNkOR — Brody King (@Brodyxking) April 5, 2022

"When I heard your message, I know you were speaking to @AJStylesOrg, but it felt like you were speaking directly to ME. It made my decision so easy to pledge my loyalty to YOU."@ArcherofInfamy sets the record straight with @EdgeRatedR on #WWERaw after #WrestleMania. pic.twitter.com/Xk4w75FCh4 — WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2022

